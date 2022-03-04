Aston Villa v Southampton: Team news

Aston Villa winger Bertrand Traore is back in full training after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations with a hamstring injury and could be involved.

Carney Chukwuemeka is expected to be available again after missing out last weekend with a minor injury.

Southampton will assess Kyle Walker-Peters, who suffered a hamstring problem during the midweek FA Cup win over West Ham.

Mohammed Salisu and Moi Elyounoussi missed that tie and are also doubts.

Lyanco, Nathan Tella and Alex McCarthy are all long-term absentees.

