What will we learn from Lage?

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

After a few days to recover from the double deflations at Arsenal and West Ham, Bruno Lage will no doubt bounce into his seat this lunchtime to look ahead to the first of a run of games that still offer Wolves a realistic path to European qualification.

Twelve games remain, and Wolves are still only a couple of good results away from the top six. The first six of those games are all against teams currently in the lower half of the Premier League, with Saturday’s opponents, Crystal Palace, the highest-placed of that list.

While he may acknowledge that clear opportunities lie ahead, do not expect Lage to express overconfidence. A quick recall of one of Wolves’ most tepid performances of the season, at Selhurst Park in November, would serve as a reminder not to take Palace lightly.

It is also true that, with some irony, Wolves’ level of performance dipped a little at the very moment the the squad appeared stronger than at any other point this season. Lage spoke up strongly for his players after the West Ham game, but their late defeat at Arsenal less than 72 hours previously seemed to weigh heavily in a nervous performance. Has Lage felt he has needed to reassure, or rouse, his players this week?

That squad strength has immediately been hit again by the injury to Nelson Semedo against Arsenal, which seems likely to keep him out of several fixtures. The options to cover him may come up for discussion – and also whether this is the moment to unleash Pedro Neto’s energy from the start for the first time since his injury last April.

Like most coaches, Lage is likely to be coy about precise selections, and depending on the fitness data we don’t see, they could be finely balanced.