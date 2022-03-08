'Game-changer' Schmeichel picked out by Garth

Kasper Schmeichel's save from Jack Harrison was decent, and the other from Daniel James was better, but the stop with his legs from Raphinha, who had the goal at his mercy with the keeper on the ground, was not only brilliant but a game-changer.

Schmeichel's performance against a rejuvenated Leeds was crucial. Leicester's form has been erratic recently, while Leeds, under new management, were in the mood to prove a point.

