'Game-changer' Schmeichel picked out by Garth
- Published
Kasper Schmeichel has made it into Garth Crooks' team of the week after helping Leicester keep a clean sheet in their 1-0 win over Leeds.
Kasper Schmeichel's save from Jack Harrison was decent, and the other from Daniel James was better, but the stop with his legs from Raphinha, who had the goal at his mercy with the keeper on the ground, was not only brilliant but a game-changer.
Schmeichel's performance against a rejuvenated Leeds was crucial. Leicester's form has been erratic recently, while Leeds, under new management, were in the mood to prove a point.