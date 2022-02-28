Hammers enjoying 'a very successful season so far'

The fact West Ham are still in two cup competitions while fighting for a place in the top four shows what a strong season the Hammers are having, according to former Premier League defender Michael Brown.

After Sunday's win over Wolves, David Moyes' side are fifth in the Premier League, two points behind the Champions League places.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily, Brown said: "It was a big result. It didn’t matter how they got it and it didn’t start that well.

"It was Wolves who started well and you wondered if West Ham could find a way to stop the possession that they had but they did.

"I never doubt the determination, work ethic and desire of this side. Ultimately they are performing well. They aren’t always going to get the results but that fight and desire saw them through and it was a determined performance.

"The European competition has been very difficult and the fact they are still in those positions has been a very successful season so far."

