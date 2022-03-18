Barcelona have expressed interest in signing Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford. The 24-year-old agreed a £200,000-a-week United contract until June 2023 in 2019 but has struggled for form this season. (Manchester Evening News), external

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to stay with at Old Trafford next season, with interim manager Ralf Rangnick likely to leave. (AS), external

Midfielder Paul Pogba is ready to let his United contract expire this summer before deciding his next move, with Paris Saint-Germain keen on the 29-year-old. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Meanwhile, Benfica have placed a £67m price tag on Darwin Nunez, who has helped his Portuguese club reach the Champions League quarter-finals. Nunez is attracting interest from United, Arsenal and Newcastle. (Mirror), external

Nineteen-year-old Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch could be a target for the Red Devils. (The Athletic - subscription required), external

The club, along with Newcastle and Arsenal, are interested in Bayern Leverkusen's France winger Moussa Diaby. (Football.London), external

