Erik ten Hag has confirmed Harry Maguire will remain as Manchester United captain next season.

The England centre-back had a difficult season under Ralf Rangnick, receiving criticism for his performances. Maguire said a line had been crossed when he received a bomb threat in April.

Speaking from Bangkok on the eve of United's opening pre-season game against Liverpool, Ten Hag backed the defender to recover this season.

"Harry Maguire is the captain. It takes time to get to know all the players but he's been an established captain," said Ten Hag.

"He's achieved a lot of success. I don't doubt about this issue."

Ten Hag has had two weeks to get to know his United squad and admits that establishing a new style at a club does not happen overnight.

"We have only just started," he said. "Some players have only been back a week, and now we have to construct a team and a way of playing.

"We want to play in a proactive way and are working on it - but we cannot achieve it in one or two weeks.

"We are really short of pre-season, but we have already achieved something. Of course, now we have to develop a lot more."

What do you think, United fans? Happy with Maguire remaining as skipper? And what about the rest of what Ten Hag said? Have your say here