Ross County sign Valour FC forward Akio
- Published
Ross County have signed forward William Akio from Canadian club Valour FC.
The 23-year-old South Sudan international has agreed a three-year deal, after scoring 10 goals in 43 appearances for Valour.
Manager Malky Mackay told the Ross County website: “William is a player we have been tracking for a number of months and we are delighted to bring him to Dingwall.
“William is an ambitious and driven player, and we look forward to developing him further in his time with us.”
✍🏻 Delighted to bring one of Canada’s most exciting forwards, @willyakio of @ValourFootball to Scotland— Adrian Brennan (@adrianjbrennan) July 17, 2022
Willy has signed an initial 3 year deal with Scottish Premiership @RossCounty
A pleasure to collaborate with @Eikon_Sports on this deal 🤝 #canada #scotland @quorum_sports pic.twitter.com/nviBTYg1eu