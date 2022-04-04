Crystal Palace 3-0 Arsenal: Patrick Vieira reaction

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira, speaking to BBC Sport: "It was a really good team performance. There have been games where we performed well but didn't take our chances but today we performed well from the start and we managed to win the game and not concede.

"I don't think it is the best performance, it is the performance we want and expect. At the beginning of the season we had some highs and lows. Today we played well from the first minute and I am really proud of the players.

"Our objective now is to try and performance like that and that is the challenge for us."

On Jean-Philippe Mateta's impressive performances: "It is confidence and belief from his team-mates. They give him the ball and he is taking the chance. He doesn't need a lot of chances to score, he is a proper scorer. He believes in himself and everyone believes in him."