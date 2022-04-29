'Thiago is such a beautiful player to watch'

Thiago Alcantara's role at Liverpool perfectly encapsulates how Jurgen Klopp has evolved his team over recent years, according to football journalist Kristof Terreur.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro Leagues podcast, he said: "I love watching him. He is ideal in those games when you have a team that drops deep, he is the man of control.

"When he moved to Liverpool I was thinking what is he going to do there? In my eyes he is the ideal Pep player and Pep thinks that too. But Klopp put a bit of Pep in his team so that’s evolution too.

"He is very important sometimes for the right wing when Trent Alexander-Arnold is off, he might take his position. He organises everything and is such a beautiful player to watch. When he plays a long ball you keep on watching to be fair."

Guillem Balague added: "For me the main reason why we should be talking about Thiago as Kristof said is the evolution of Liverpool.

"Liverpool realised that they were facing more and more teams that defend very deep and very compact. A way to sort that out is quick transitions and they do that, but they stop that as well because teams tend to have a lot of players behind the ball.

"When you have been asked to go through the middle, who is the one who is comfortable doing that with the short passes and the short moves? That is Thiago.

"Liverpool have become better by having this new layer and Thiago is helping Liverpool be better because is he completely comfortable doing that kind of football."

