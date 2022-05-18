Alex from the Five Year Plan podcast, external (12:32, 17 May below) was praising Cheikhou Kouyate as crucial to Patrick Vieira's system.

We asked for your thoughts on Palace's midfield and what you would like to see in the summer.

Here is a sample of your views:

Chris: The reason we don't score goals is the formation. Roy Hodgson played 5-4-1 and Patrick Vieira plays 4-5-1. He may dress the formation as more attacking - but it isn't. I look forward to seeing two strikers playing together but doubt I will, as not losing a match is so important.

Gordon: Cheikhou Kouyate is poor sometimes and gives the ball away too easily with bad passes. I know Vieira likes him, but at times he is a liability. AS a Palace fan, I would prefer someone more reliable in his place.

Max: The most important thing is for the club to keep Conor Gallagher - whatever the cost - unless there is a player at the academy that can step up.