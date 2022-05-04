Former Liverpool winger Boudewijn Zenden says winning the Champions League "sets you up for the rest of your life" and has called on his old club to finish their run off by lifting the trophy in Paris.

Zenden was in the Liverpool side that lost to AC Milan in the 2007 final and he admitted on BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast that "the hurt stays".

"The road to the final is always very special, but you have to finish it off," he said.

"It's so difficult to get into a final but when you're there, it's an opportunity that will set you up for the rest of your life.

"The achievement goes down into the history books and you're remembered forever. If you lose, it's a hurt that stays."

Ex-Liverpool defender and BBC pundit Mark Lawrenson agreed and reckons some of the players may not even watch Wednesday's other semi-final between Manchester City and Real Madrid.

"They can't do anything about it, so they may not even watch," he said.

"I think I'd probably prefer to get Real in the final, which would be a really attractive game.

"If it's City against Liverpool, it's a toss of a coin who wins."

