The emotional rollercoaster of City's title win
- Published
One of the most emotional days of my career so far - what a way to become CHAMPIONS OF ENGLAND 🏆😍 ... again. #CmonCity 💙 pic.twitter.com/9d8LrIWNdz— Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) May 22, 2022
🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/RVADlJvpZK— Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) May 22, 2022
Well done @ManCity had 4 mini heart attacks! 💙💙💙💙💙— Micah Richards (@MicahRichards) May 22, 2022
What a match 🔥🔥— Pablo Zabaleta (@pablo_zabaleta) May 22, 2022
What a comeback 🔥🔥
What a TEAM 🔥🔥
What a CLUB 🔥🔥
Congratulations to @ManCity on winning @premierleague 21/22 🏆💙 https://t.co/UvVVZCz2FH
