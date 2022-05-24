Transfer news: Alonso to request Chelsea exit
Defender Marcos Alonso will ask to leave Chelsea, with an agreement already in place with Barcelona. (Sport - in Spanish), external
Andreas Christensen will be announced as a Barca player in the coming days. The centre-back's contract at Stamford Bridge runs out in June. (AS - in Spanish), external
Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti insists the club cannot afford to sell 30-year-old Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who is wanted by Chelsea. (Star), external
Meanwhile, Crystal Palace want to bring Blues midfielder Conor Gallagher back to Selhurst Park next season. (Star), external