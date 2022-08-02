Fulham and Bournemouth are keen to sign Liverpool's Nat Phillips, but the Reds want more than £10m for the 25-year-old defender. (Goal), external

In trying to strengthen in defence, the Cottagers have had a move for Malang Sarr, 23, blocked by Chelsea, while they have also made a bid for West Ham's 25-year-old fellow French centre-back Issa Diop. (Standard), external

Meanwhile, Arsenal and Germany goalkeeper Bernd Leno, 30, is set to move to Craven Cottage an £8m deal and personal terms were settled. (Guardian), external

