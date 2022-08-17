Brighton captain Lewis Dunk has praised how the club's summer signings have embraced the Albion squad's work ethic in their early weeks at the club.

Ivorian striker Simon Adingra, Paraguayan forward Julio Enciso and 19-year-old defender Levi Colwill - on loan from Chelsea - are all settling into life on the South coast.

"The new boys have integrated well and it’s an easy group to get into because everyone gets on and everyone is there to help each other," Dunk told BBC Radio Sussex

"We’ve got a good work ethic every day in training. If you don’t buy into the way we are then you won’t last long here, but thankfully everyone does."

The central defender also described playing behind Moises Caicedo as "a pleasure" and added: "He makes it easy, doesn’t he!

"He’s stepping up and he’s a still a young boy with a lot to learn but he's showing his potential and how good he is at this moment.

"He's a pleasure to have in front."

