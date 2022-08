Newcastle United expect winger Ryan Fraser to be available after recovering from the back spasm that caused him to miss out against Brighton.

Matt Targett could return from a dead leg, although Dan Burn is ready to deputise at left-back again.

Manchester City's latest signing, full-back Sergio Gomez, has been named in the matchday squad.

Pep Guardiola revealed that Kalvin Phillips and Cole Palmer are back after minor injuries.

