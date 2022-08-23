Matty Renton, The Magpie Channel TV, external

Eddie Howe stated in his Manchester City pre-match news conference that this game was the ultimate test to determine the levels between how far Newcastle have come and how far they have to go to compete with the likes of Pep Guardiola's side.

The end result: Newcastle United players and fans leaving St James’ Park at the full-time whistle feeling hard done by and disappointed to not get all three points after scoring three goals against the champions.

However, it is vitally important we grasp the evolution of Newcastle both on and off the pitch since Howe took charge. I’ve been a Newcastle supporter for nearly 30 years and that performance was one of the best I’ve ever seen, against one of the best sides the world has ever seen.

Character, application, intensity, desire and passion. Just a few words I could use to sum up the home side. The resilience to not give up after going 1-0 down inside five minutes or change the gameplan was admirable and brave.

Pep was full of praise for Eddie at full-time and rightly so. The Magpies have only lost twice in the 16 home games under Howe - those defeats coming against City and Liverpool.

That shows where the barometer lies. The gap is closing and Newcastle can go toe to toe with the big boys.

A couple of signings before the transfer window closes and no team will fancy their chances coming up against Eddie Howe's black-and-white army.