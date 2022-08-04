Former Rangers midfielder Tugay Kerimoglu has given the stamp of approval to compatriot Ridvan Yilmaz's decision to transfer from Besiktas to the Glasgow club.

Tugay spent a year at Ibrox after switching from Galatasaray before moving on to Blackburn Rovers in 2001.

"I've talked with Tugay and he told me Rangers is a great club and they will support me on and off the pitch," Turkey left-back Yilmaz said.

"The best advice from Tugay was that I will improve my football strengths here.

"I believe my mentality, speed and technique are good and I can bring my qualities to the team."

Yilmaz expects to learn from Giovanni van Bronckhorst in particular given the Rangers manager also played much of his career at left-back.

"We have already spoken about areas I can improve," the 21-year-old said.

Yilmaz made his debut as a substitute in Tuesday's disappointing 2-0 Champions League qualifying defeat by Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium, but he has been impressed by the "technique and toughness" of his new team-mates and thinks they can turn the tie round in the second leg.

"I believe we are capable of getting the positive result we need," he said.