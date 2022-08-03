Fulham v Liverpool: Head-to-head record

Fulham were unbeaten in both Premier League games against Liverpool in 2020-21, drawing 1-1 at home and winning 1-0 at Anfield.

Liverpool have won their first Premier League match in each of the past four seasons, the longest ongoing run in the top flight, scoring at least three goals in every victory (15 goals in total).

Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored 24 goals in 104 Premier League games, compared to his 85 goals in 126 Championship games.