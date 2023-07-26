'Great addition' Nawrocki impressed Rodgers in Euro meeting

Brendan Rodgers became aware of new Celtic signing Maik Nawrocki's quality when Leicester City were stunned by Legia Warsaw in the 2021-22 Europa League group stage.

Nawrocki helped Legia to a shock 1-0 win over Rodgers' Foxes in Poland before the defender missed the return meeting, which the English side won 3-1.

Having now signed the 22-year-old Polish centre-back on a five-year deal for Celtic, Rodgers said: “He’s a player I am very much aware of, having seen him play for Legia Waraw in the Europa League and I know he was very keen to move to Celtic, so we’re looking forward to working with him.

“He’s a very highly-rated young player and someone who we believe will be a great addition to the squad."

Nawrocki can't wait to get started a club he already knows plenty about.

“Celtic are a famous club throughout the world and, of course, they’re very well-known in Poland, having had a number of Polish players in recent years, so I know just how big this club is and how incredible the supporters are, and I can’t wait to play in front of the fans and experience that for myself," he said.