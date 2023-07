Kilmarnock sustained their second pre-season defeat in Northern Ireland as Linfield triumphed 1-0.

Having lost by a solitary goal against Glentoran on Tuesday, Killie fell behind to Chris McKee's first-half goal.

And the Scottish Premiership side could not find an equaliser after the break.

Derek McInnes' side open their competitive season against Viaplay Cup opponents Annan Athletic at Rugby Park next Saturday.