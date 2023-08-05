Vincent Kompany believes Burnley are not done in the transfer market yet after his side slipped to defeat in their final pre-season friendly against Bundesliga outfit Mainz.

Burnley open their Premier League campaign at home to champions Manchester City on Friday evening at Turf Moor and Kompany feels there is still room to add quality over the coming weeks.

"We are ready physically and mentally for sure," he said. "But, in terms of what the team can become, we still have a solid month to do something.

"I think we have the ambition to keep strengthening."

The Clarets boss felt the 3-0 result in Germany was an unfair reflection of their performance, given they were merely a goal down on 90 minutes and then conceded two more during the elongated 30-minute spell afterwards.

"I think a fair result after 90 minutes would have been 1-1, espeically as we had a goal disallowed that was absolutely onside," Kompany told Burnley's social media, external.

"We saw some very interesting things today on an individual level and it was a chance to integrate new players. Collectively, it will be no different to last season where we will have to work, work, work on our cohesion."