Kilmarnock duo Stuart Findlay and Matty Kennedy have made Sportscene presenter, Jonathan Sutherland's team of the week for impressing again in the 0-0 draw with Hearts.

The centre-half was in the first TOTW of the season and was a leading light at the back again for Kilmarnock and unlucky not to score against Hearts.

So too was Kennedy, who was a constant threat, hence his spot in the team.

An honourable mention for Brad Lyons, too, he's unlucky to miss out.