P﻿hil Dawkes, BBC Sport at Elland Road

It started with cheers and ended in boos, hope giving way to outright hostility.

Leeds United is not a happy club right now. Without a win since August, they have taken just two points from a possible 24 and sit inside the Premier League’s bottom three. They don’t take enough of the chances they create and give away sloppy goals at the other end.

At Leicester on Thursday, their fans voiced their discontent. At Elland Road on Sunday this became outright mutiny, with boos and chants aimed at both manager Jesse Marsch and the board who hired him as manager.

If the American holds on to his job, four of his next five league fixtures are against Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester City and Newcastle.

The latest defeat came at the hands of Fulham, who provided a template for how to do it, showing calmness and composure, even after going behind, a defensive robustness to see off the best an opponent could throw at them and a cutting edge when it was required.

In the summer, Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani stated it was "impossible" that his club would be relegated this year. Only one side at Elland Road on Sunday looked like making good on such a prediction. It was not the team in white.