With exactly one month to go until the World Cup kicks off, we asked which Fulham player should be on the plane to Qatar - but probably won't be.

D﻿an Crawford, Hammy End, external

Harrison Reed: If Gareth Southgate wants to win the World Cup, he'll need a Fulham player in his squad. For George Cohen in 1966, see Reed in 2022.

Marco Silva has turned our 'Ginger Iniesta' from a holder into a genuine box-to-box midfielder and he has revelled in his new role.

R﻿ead the full piece here