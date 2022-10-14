Leeds are winless in their past five Premier League home games against Arsenal (D2 L3), since a 1-0 win in November 2000. All three of their defeats in this run have been by a 4-1 scoreline.

The Gunners have won five of their past six league games against Leeds (D1), including the past three in a row.

United are unbeaten at home in the Premier League so far this season, winning two and drawing two of their four games at Elland Road. Only twice have they remained unbeaten in their first five at home in a Premier League campaign.