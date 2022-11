Ivan Toney has missed out on selection for England’s World Cup squad despite scoring eight goals in 13 Premier League appearances this season.

The Brentford striker was named in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the September international window but failed to play a single minute for his country.

His place has been taken by Newcastle’s Callum Wilson, who looks set to be primary back-up to captain Harry Kane.

