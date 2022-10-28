Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi has been speaking to the media about Saturday’s game with Chelsea.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Joel Veltman and Tariq Lamptey have “some problems” but Adam Lallana is OK. Kaoru Mitoma “feels good and trained with us today and yesterday”.

He says they just “need one win to change this moment” as he chases a first victory in charge. “When the results aren't good, you are sad,” he added.

The Italian said it is great to see Alexis Mac Allister sign a new deal and hopes Leandro Trossard might extend his stay too.

He hopes to “win in our stadium for me, our players and our fans” and says they have played well so far.

He thanked Graham Potter for the team he left behind when he went to Chelsea.

De Zerbi says Chelsea are a “fantastic team with great players”, mentioning Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Jorginho and Thiago Silva.

