D﻿e Zerbi on team news, getting a first win and Potter

Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi has been speaking to the media about Saturday’s game with Chelsea.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • Joel Veltman and Tariq Lamptey have “some problems” but Adam Lallana is OK. Kaoru Mitoma “feels good and trained with us today and yesterday”.

  • He says they just “need one win to change this moment” as he chases a first victory in charge. “When the results aren't good, you are sad,” he added.

  • The Italian said it is great to see Alexis Mac Allister sign a new deal and hopes Leandro Trossard might extend his stay too.

  • He hopes to “win in our stadium for me, our players and our fans” and says they have played well so far.

  • He thanked Graham Potter for the team he left behind when he went to Chelsea.

  • De Zerbi says Chelsea are a “fantastic team with great players”, mentioning Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Jorginho and Thiago Silva.

