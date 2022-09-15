G﻿raham Potter's team selection prompted some scrutiny in the 1-1 draw with Red Bull Salzburg, with Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly left on the bench, while Raheem Sterling operated on the left of a four-man midfield in a 3-4-3 setup.

S﻿terling excelled to score his 25th Champions League goal.

B﻿ut BBC Sport football reporter Simon Stone feels bold team selections will be a new point of focus around Potter after his move from Brighton.