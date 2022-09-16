A﻿ London-based investment broker says he is "aware" of interest in a move to purchase Bournemouth.

R﻿eports have circulated on a potential move for the Cherries by a US-based consortium.

Adam Summerfeld, Sports Investment Broker, from Certus Capital Partners said: "Most teams, arguably every team, is available for the right price. Every player is available for the right price. We [the city] are aware of interest in Bournemouth and I wouldn't be surprised if a transaction is completed.

"There has been much speculation about the future of AFC Bournemouth's ownership publicised well before now.

"﻿If a club can get to advanced negotiations without it getting into the media it would suggest that a sale is more likely to complete.

"US investors who are well capitalised want to go for the golden ticket in sport and that means coming into the Premier League.

"Were Bournemouth to ensure Premier League survival you will see a considerable uplift in its value. Aside from the stadium it will be a media product that is consistently on TV which is something American investors look for.

"Investors are putting their money, reputation and lifestyles on the line, especially the ones who are heavily involved with the club. They face significant backlash from fans if it goes wrong but they're willing to do that for teams to be successful. No one comes along wanting to run an unsuccessful sports team.

"It's a very fickle business but we have to recognise they [American investors] just happen to understand the sporting market better than we do in the UK.

"﻿I know a lot of US investors involved in American sports and the plans they have for teams here in the Premier League and Championship are very exciting."