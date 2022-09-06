Christian Eriksen's performance against Arsenal showed he could be Manchester United's missing piece of the puzzle, according to Women's Super League midfielder Izzy Christiansen.

When asked what stood out in United's win over the Gunners, the Everton player told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "Christian Eriksen. He’s just a very good footballer and that’s why he was brought to Manchester United.

"He sees things that other players don’t see on the football pitch. Is he the quickest player on the pitch? No. Has he got the best engine in the world? No. Does he jump the highest? No. So some would argue that you have to be really, really good to play in the midfield in that role week in, week out.

"But I think watching him live [against Arsenal], he is already thinking two passes ahead before he receives the ball.

"Christian Eriksen can do things on a football pitch that other players can’t."

