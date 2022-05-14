'We always want to beat the Old Firm' - Robbie Neilson

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson confirms that defenders Craig Halkett and John Souttar will get some game time against Rangers from the bench ahead of next week's Scottish Cup final.

He tells BBC Scotland: "Craig will get on for the last 10 or 15 minutes, John will be a wee bit more just to get them ready.

"When the Old Firm come to town you always want to beat them. Rangers have made a lot of changes but it's still a strong team they've put out.

"I thought we'd be top six but to finish third is outstanding. And with the cup final to come, it could go from a good season to a great season."