Nottingham Forest are in talks with Manchester United over a deal for goalkeeper Dean Henderson. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Meanwhile, United are edging closer to an agreement for 27-year-old Inter Milan and Cameroon keeper Andre Onana. (Sky Sports), external

Everton are interested in United forward Anthony Elanga. (Foot Mercato - in French), external

Finally, Manchester City are set to sign 16-year-old defender Harrison Parker from Manchester United. (Manchester Evening News), external

