What has Mount brought to the team that has been missing?

Back of Mason Mount shirtReuters

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

We are still to properly see what Erik ten Hag views Mason Mount as.

The suggestion has been he could be a number eight, playing through the middle. Yet with England, he was more effective as a wide attacker.

I have always felt Mount’s ability to read a game, execute a gameplan and be disciplined positionally were his major attributes. Marking your man might seem a pretty basic requirement, but how many goals are conceded because players switch off defensively and someone ends up unmarked?

Mount is a tidy player. He is inventive and has a good passing range. But I am not sure United will get the best out of him if he is in a central position.

