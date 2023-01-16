Former Premier League defender Stephen Kelly says Dan Burn deserves huge credit for the role he has played in Newcastle's success this season.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, he said: "I was at Fulham when we signed Dan Burn from Darlington.

"He came in and he was around the first team. We had Chris Smalling there as well and he had done really well and got his move to Manchester United.

"Dan comes in - this big, huge, young lad - and you’re thinking: 'Is he going to going to go down as one of the best defenders in the Premier League?' You just didn’t see it.

"But he has gone from strength to strength. I saw him go to Birmingham and Brighton, playing left-back. It doesn’t make any sense, but it works.

"He has gone to Newcastle and been a revelation.

"To get to the age he is now and be so comfortable in himself as a player is so good to see."

