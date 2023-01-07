'Setting target has helped United'

Dundee United are benefitting from setting a clear target of trying to reach 10th place as quickly as possible after the World Cup break, says assistant Stevie Crawford.

United have taken seven points in three games since returning and have moved off the bottom of the table, with only goal difference separating them from 10th.

“We set a target with the boys that we wanted to get into 10th place as quickly as possible after the break and we have given ourselves an opportunity to get there," Crawford said.

“That’s not getting carried away, there is a good focus amongst the group, the work ethic, the boys’ attitudes are right, and looking forward to the game.”