Rasmus Hojlund is confident he can make an impact in the Premier League after completing his £72m move from Atalanta.

"It is no secret that I have been a fan of this great club since I was a small boy, and I dreamed of walking out at Old Trafford as a Manchester United player," he told the club website.

“I am incredibly excited by this opportunity to turn that dream into a reality, and I am determined to repay the faith that the club has shown in me.

"It is still early in my career, but I know that I am ready to make this step up and play with this group of world-class players."

United have been desperate for a striker to strengthen their options going forward, and Hojlund believes the role Erik ten Hag has mapped out will be beneficial for both him and the club.

“Once I had spoken to the manager, I knew that this environment would be perfect for my development," he said. "I am relishing the opportunity to work with one of the best coaches in the world.

" Under his guidance and support, I know that I am capable of achieving great things together with my new team-mates at this special club.”