Former Rangers midfielder Gennaro Gattuso has left Valencia after just seven months in charge of the La Liga club.

The former AC Milan and Napoli manager, 45, ends his short reign with Valencia 14th in the table, one point above the relegation zone.

Gatusso’s final match was a 1-0 away defeat to Real Valladolid on Sunday.

A club statement read: “The club wish to thank Gattuso for his commitment and work during his time in charge and wish him the best of luck for the future."