Former England captain Terry Butcher recalls playing against Trevor Francis on his Nottingham Forest debut: "I knew him pretty well from the England squad and I played against him after he had made that £1m move. I was left-back, he was right wing and I thought I was in for a hard afternoon.

"So at kick-off I went right up to him and said, 'Look Trevor, I'm going to lay my cards out. If you get past me, I will kick you so hard you end up back in the stands!' He looked at me and never came near me that game and it was a bit of a quiet debut.

"I thought that it was the only way I could beat him as he had everything.

"He was smooth, silky, scored great goals and was a phenomenally nice guy as well like everyone has said. He was sophisticated and such an elegant footballer and in how he dressed.

"The modern game would have suited him down to the ground as he was way ahead of his time."