Jonathan Sutherland's TOTW

A much needed win for Aberdeen came at the weekend to stop the post-World Cup rot and two players from the winning Dons side have made the Sportscene presenter's team of the week.

A triumphant return to Scottish football for Graeme Shinnie has him slotted in at left-back - he can play anywhere, right?

Goalscorer Duk also makes Jonners' team, and it'd be hard to argue otherwise. The bright spark in recent weeks for Jim Goodwin's side, he impressed yet again against St Johnstone.