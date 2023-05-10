Robson on Hibs, simplicity and Gothenburg
- Published
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson has been talking to the media before his side's clash with Hibs on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his press conference:
Says Aberdeen were "outstanding for large parts of the game" against Rangers and deserved to take something from the game.
Doesn't want to keep "banging on" about VAR, and believes the incident between Duk and Connor Goldson at Ibrox was "clear".
He is expecting a tough game against a "well organised" Hibs side. Robson hopes that Hibs come to Pittodrie and try to play.
When asked about ambitions, he just said that he wants to win every game - "simplicity is the best thing in football sometimes".
Spoke about Gothenburg with the 40th anniversary of Aberdeen's triumph tomorrow. Doesn't believe that the achievement adds pressure, rather it brings "a pride to the city and the football club".