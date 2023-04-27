Callum Wilson says Newcastle "can smell Champions League football" but is not getting carried away with seven games to go.

A thumping 6-1 win over Tottenham on Sunday established a six-point gap between the Magpies in fourth and Spurs in fifth, while Eddie Howe's side also have a game in hand.

While he accepts the situation looks promising, Wilson told The Footballer's Football Podcast co-host Michail Antonio to "ask next week" whether he was confident of securing a top-four finish.

"It's getting closer," he said. "If I'm honest, I can smell Champions League football now.

"But - and it's a big but - we've got a big week against two tricky opponents. If we get six points, we have one foot in Europe. If we don't get positive results then it could be a different story.

"I'll give you an answer next week."

Newcastle travel to Everton on Thursday before hosting bottom-placed Southampton on Sunday.

