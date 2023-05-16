Aston Villa are "invigorated" under Unai Emery and they put their rivals for a European spot in their place on Saturday.

That's the view of former Premier League defender Steve Brown who was hugely impressed by Villa's display in a 2-1 win over Tottenham that flattered their beaten visitors.

"If you want to see an invigorated club playing one that it choking itself, then look at Saturday's game," he told BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast.

"Villa were so poor under Steven Gerrard but they made a great decision to appoint Emery.

"It was a bit risky - people made fun of him unfairly when he was at Arsenal - but I'm so glad he's doing well at Villa.

"They are exciting and have that blend of tactical nous, energy and of being bought into a style of play."

