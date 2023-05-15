Tottenham are a club affected by "apathy" and "disconnection", says BBC Radio London's Phil Parry as their season threatens to end without European football.

Defeat at top-seven rivals Aston Villa on Saturday leaves the two sides scrapping for Europa Conference League football and separated by only two goals.

Parry told BBC Radio London's The Far Post Podcast that Spurs' situation is a symptom of their own decision-making.

"Fans are calling them directionless," he said. "They are losing connection and supporters think the players do not care."

Former Premier League defender Steve Brown went further, suggesting Tottenham are "in bigger trouble than people admit".

"They are drifting," he said. "Who stands out from their squad, other than Harry Kane? And he might leave.

"It's a real defining moment this summer in terms of who is appointed as manager and where they go recruitment-wise."

Two months since Antonio Conte was dismissed, Spurs are yet to name a permanent replacement.

Former boss Mauricio Pochettino is set to be confirmed as the new Chelsea boss, further disquieting supporters who had hoped he might return.

"I do not think that was ever realistic," added Parry. "Nothing has changed or improved in the four years since he left."

