St Johnstone v Livingston: Pick of the stats

St Johnstone are winless in each of their last six league matches on matchday 38 (D3 L3) since beating Aberdeen 1-0 on the final day of 2014-15.

Livingston won their final league match of last season 2-1 versus Dundee; they’ve never done so in consecutive Scottish top-flight seasons.

St Johnstone have lost all three of their league meetings with Livingston this season; only in 2001-02 versus Hearts have the Lions ever won four top-flight games against a side in one campaign.