Naismith on not appealing red card, boosted belief & St Mirren threat
Steven Naismith has been speaking to the media before Hearts face St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership this weekend.
Here are the key lines from the interim boss:
The club have decided against appealing Alex Cochrane’s red card against Celtic as they “don’t want to risk losing a player for longer”.
Despite the defeat to Celtic, the performance has given Hearts more confidence because they caused the champions “loads of problems” and were the “dominant team” in the first half.
The next two games – Aberdeen visit Tynecastle next weekend – are crucial to Hearts’ hopes of third and Naismith is relishing the pressure of the fight for Europe rather than being in mid-table with nothing to play for.
Naismith praised the “fantastic job” Stephen Robinson has done in getting St Mirren to the top six and is wary of their threat despite three defeats in a row.