Naismith on not appealing red card, boosted belief & St Mirren threat

Steven Naismith has been speaking to the media before Hearts face St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership this weekend.

Here are the key lines from the interim boss:

  • The club have decided against appealing Alex Cochrane’s red card against Celtic as they “don’t want to risk losing a player for longer”.

  • Despite the defeat to Celtic, the performance has given Hearts more confidence because they caused the champions “loads of problems” and were the “dominant team” in the first half.

  • The next two games – Aberdeen visit Tynecastle next weekend – are crucial to Hearts’ hopes of third and Naismith is relishing the pressure of the fight for Europe rather than being in mid-table with nothing to play for.

  • Naismith praised the “fantastic job” Stephen Robinson has done in getting St Mirren to the top six and is wary of their threat despite three defeats in a row.

SNS

Related Topics