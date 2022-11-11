Jesse Marsch says Leeds have been active already ahead of the January transfer window and understand the need for reinforcements.

The whites made a host of summer signings and currently sit 12th in the Premier League table. However Marsch is not content and is keen to push on.

He said: "We have spoken a bit when you get windows I look at it piece by piece and window by window. There is the two-month project and what we think right now.

"We have targets and I think we are smart to know that in order to achieve our goals. I want to continue to look at every position and think about how we can move forward in the right way. We also know we have some young, talented players that will continue to draw interest.

"I don’t want to talk specifics about positions. We talked enough about the striker position in the summer and I don’t think that has gone away. We have been active and that is the best part about working with Victor [Orta] is his clarity in the market and what are good fits."