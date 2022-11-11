Newcastle United's M﻿iguel Almiron has won the Premier League player of the month award for October.

T﻿he winger scored six goals in the Magpies' six games as they went unbeaten last month.

O﻿n why he thinks his form has transformed, Almiron said: "This season we started out almost with a clean slate. We started playing a lot more confidently, not just me but the whole team.

"The stuff he's [Eddie Howe] wanting us to do in training, what he’s showing us in training, we’ve improved as a result of all that. So that’s been a positive thing.

"I feel better in myself on the field. I felt more confident - I think that kind of goes together, which is why it’s happened."

A﻿lmiron won the public vote ahead of Kepa Arrizabalaga, Kevin de Bruyne, Bruno Guimaraes, Erling Haaland, Kieran Trippier, Leandro Trossard and Granit Xhaka.