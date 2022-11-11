F﻿rank Lampard has said shoring up Everton's defence was his priority in the summer, but he hinted at making more attacking signings in January.

The Toffees have scored 11 Premier League goals this season, with o﻿nly Wolves and Nottingham Forest netting fewer.

C﻿entral striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has made just six league appearances this season and will work to overcome knee, hamstring and shoulder issues during the break for the World Cup.

W﻿hen asked about bringing in attacking reinforcements when the transfer window opens, Lampard replied: "We’re certainly considering it in the squad.

"We lost Richarlison, who was a big source of goals. We haven’t really had Dominic [Calvert-Lewin], who is a big source of goals. It’s par for the course a little bit that their production for us isn’t there now.

"When we looked at the window in the summer, I knew we had to strengthen throughout different areas and the priority was to stop conceding, be more solid and work through midfield.

"It may be the next step, considering we haven’t had Dominic for a big portion so far this season, to give ourselves more options in an attacking sense to help the squad.

"Leicester is a prime example of a tightly contested game. We missed two really big chances and they scored two amazing goals. Those things in both boxes can be critical.

"More options for us can be a good thing because, over the course of the season, you sometimes want to change things up and you want people to call on who can give you something different in an attacking area. We are well aware of that."