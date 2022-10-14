'It has no real relevance' - Lampard dismisses effect of March's defeat at Spurs
- Published
Frank Lampard does not anticipate last season's heavy defeat at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium having any bearing on Saturday's meeting.
The Toffees were thrashed 5-0 in March, but have since stabilised under the former Chelsea boss and sit a comfortable 12th going into this match.
"The game sticks in my mind and I know the detail behind it," Lampard said. "We suffered from 20 minutes onwards and obviously Spurs had a very strong performance.
"But it's a long time ago, and we've progressed since then. It has no real relevance to this weekend."
However, the Everton boss did praise the team Antonio Conte is building at Tottenham and knows it will be a really tough challenge.
"He's a great coach," said Lampard. "He has had great success in his career. I've got nothing but the highest praise for him.
"He's got fantastic players and a clear, defined way of play that's well coached and well delivered. Obviously they've got showstoppers at the front end of the pitch, but across the board they are a good unit."
💬 "I remember the game well & it's one that sticks in the mind. We suffered from 20 minutes onwards."— BBC Sport Merseyside (@bbcmerseysport) October 13, 2022
🔵 Frank Lampard recalled #EFC's 5-0 defeat at #THFC last season ahead of their trip to North London on Saturday & says the team have moved forward since that night
#⃣ #TOTEVE pic.twitter.com/haWL7rSr8G