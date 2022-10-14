F﻿rank Lampard does not anticipate last season's heavy defeat at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium having any bearing on Saturday's meeting.

The Toffees were thrashed 5-0 in March, but have since stabilised under the former Chelsea boss and sit a comfortable 12th going into this match.

"﻿The game sticks in my mind and I know the detail behind it," Lampard said. "We suffered from 20 minutes onwards and obviously Spurs had a very strong performance.

"﻿But it's a long time ago, and we've progressed since then. It has no real relevance to this weekend."

However, t﻿he Everton boss did praise the team Antonio Conte is building at Tottenham and knows it will be a really tough challenge.

"﻿He's a great coach," said Lampard. "He has had great success in his career. I've got nothing but the highest praise for him.

"He's got fantastic players and a clear, defined way of play that's well coached and well delivered. Obviously they've got showstoppers at the front end of the pitch, but across the board they are a good unit."